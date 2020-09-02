Covid-19: Beijing to test all imported cold-chain food

By News Desk 1 Published: 2nd September 2020 11:06 pm IST
Covid-19: Beijing to test all imported cold-chain food

Beijing, Sep 2 : Beijing Customs will carry out novel coronavirus nucleic acid tests on all imported cold-chain food, the latest move of the Chinese capital for Covid-19 prevention and control.

Other goods will also be tested if they are from high-risk countries and regions, the customs said at a press conference on Wednesday.

All inbound means of transportation, venues of imported goods, as well as storage of imported cold-chain food, will be disinfected, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Beijing Customs will work with other customs, with the support of the General Administration of Customs, to strengthen oversight of imported cold-chain food from other ports to the capital, in a bid to ensure the safety of imported food in Beijing.

Source: IANS

