COVID-19: Bengaluru civic body seals 2 flats with tin sheets

Posted By Qayam Published: 24th July 2020 9:43 am IST
covid-19 coronavirus

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday came under sharp criticism from various quarters after its staff members sealed two flats with tin sheets as a measure to ensure home quarantine of the family of a COVID-19 patient.

The matter came to light after another resident shared pictures of the sealed flats on Twitter.

“BBMP sealing done in our building for a confirmed Covid case. Lady with 2 small children, next door neighbours are an aged couple. What if there is a fire, BBMP Commissioner? Understand the need for containment, but this is an extremely dangerous fire hazard – please address urgently,” Satish Sangameswaran tweeted.

He said apart from the fire hazard, it also makes it difficult for the emergency response team set up within the apartment to supply groceries and other essential commodities.

Following public outrage, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad apologised for the behaviour of the staff members and asked officials to remove the tin sheets.

“I have ensured removal of these barricades immediately. We are committed to treat all persons with dignity. The purpose of containment is to protect the infected and to ensure uninfected are safe,” Prasad tweeted.

“We are committed to address any issues that result in stigma. Apologies for the over enthusiasm of the local staff,” he added.

Source: PTI
Categories
Bangalore
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close