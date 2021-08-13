COVID-19: Bharat Biotech receives first batch of IIL’s Covaxin substance

Hyderabad: City-based Indian Immunological Limited (IIL) today handed over the first lot of Covaxin drug Substance to pharma company Bharat Biotech. Both organisations had earlier reached an agreement, under which IIL agreed to supply the substance required for the manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. K. Anand Kumar, managing director of IIL handed over the first lot of Covaxin drug substance to Dr Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech on Friday. The IIL, in a short period of time repurposed its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, procured key raw materials consumables and key equipment for the process, completed the technology transfer, trials at R&D scale, training etc to manufacture the Covaxin substance.

“These activities were all done at breakneck speed and production at commenced in July 2021. The batches so produced at IIL’s manufacturing facility have been tested at BBIL and IIL and meets the quality specifications for the drug substance. The yields are more than expected,” said a press release on the occasion from the Indian Immunological Limited (IIL).

IIL, a facility under the National Dairy Development Board, was granted funds under the central government’s Mission COVID Suraksha programme to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccine production in India. After the agreement was signed in May, the IIL planned to send out the first batch to Bharat Biotech limited by July.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Kumar said, “This is TEAM India at work. It could not have been possible without the coming together of several stake holders to achieve a common goal. Our capable and competent team worked tirelessly round the clock to ensure that the committed timelines and product quality are met. It is a proud moment for IIL to have played a vital role in supporting our Nation’s interest during this unprecedented time.”

‘IIL working on another COVID-19 vaccine’.

Dr. Anand Kumar from IIL also stated that his organisation is also working on another COVID -19 vaccine and the animal trials are underway currently and is expected to come out by next year for human vaccination. said Dr K Anand Kumar, MD, IIL. The Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad was sanctioned a grant of Rs. 60 crore towards enhancing production capabilities