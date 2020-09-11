COVID-19 can happen to anyone: Sara Khan who tested positive

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Sara Khan, who is best known for her role in Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress, who is currently seen in Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein as Paulomi Devi, took to her Instagram handles and shared the news.

Sara Khan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sara Khan wrote, “Unfortunately, today I have tested positive for coronavirus!! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery.”

Several television actors and celebrities including Jay Bhanushali, Jayati Bhatia, Kishwer M Rai, Raj Kundra and many others asked her to take care and wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section.

Sara noticed symptoms of coronavirus

Speaking to one the media, Sara Khan said that she had mild fever since last Thursday and had lost sense of taste and smell, but didn’t think that it could be COVID-19. She had also stopped going to the shoot.

She underwent the test and got the reports today which was positive after feeling uneasy and unwell.

“I’ve only been to the set of my TV show for the shoot, and nowhere else. I don’t even have any house help. So, I might have either got it on the set, or maybe at a toll plaza,” Sara added.

Sara Khan Cancelled all shoots

According to a media report, Sara Khan has cancelled all shoots until her report turns negative. She was supposed to leave for Kashmir for a shoot on September 17, but now she will have to reschedule it.

‘COVID can happen to anyone’

Sara further urged everyone to maintain good health and a strong immune system as coronavirus can happen to anyone.

“I’m following home remedies because they work best and also doing a lot of steam inhalation. Coronavirus can happen to anyone, so it’s really important to maintain good health overall. That way, when it hits you, you have an immune system that is strong enough to fight the virus,” she added.

Sara plays Devi Poulomi on TV show Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She shot to fame with the daily soap Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai and later went on to win the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha. She also participated in other reality shows such as Bigg Boss 4 and Nach Baliye 6.