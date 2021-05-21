COVID-19: Canada extends ban on flights from India, Pakistan

Ottawa: Canada has extended the ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan until June 21 amid a continued surge of COVID-19 cases in both the countries.

“Flight restrictions pursuant to section 5.1 of the Aeronautics Act, the Minister of Transport is of the opinion it is necessary for aviation safety and the protection of the public, to prohibit the [operations] of [aircraft] involved in [scheduled] and non-[scheduled] [international] commercial air [service] from India or Pakistan, for the transport of passengers on an inbound [flight] to Canada,” Canada’s federal department notice to airmen (NOTAM).

The ban also applies to private and charter aircraft, the notice said. However, cargo, flight crew repatriation and ferry flights, as well as flights that make technical stops in India and Pakistan, are exempt from the order, Sputnik reported.

Last month, Canada announced the ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days.

India is witnessing an unprecedented COVID-19 situation. The country reported 2,59,551 new Covid-19 cases and 4,209 deaths on Thursday.

Pakistan is also reeling under the third wave of coronavirus. The country recorded 4,207 Covid-19 cases and 131 deaths in a single day on Thursday.

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge, several countries have suspended flights to the two south Asian countries.