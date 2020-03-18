COVID-19: Canadian govt looks at ‘tax break’ to help citizens

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence March 17, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)

Toronto: The Canadian federal government is looking at adjustments to the upcoming tax season to help give taxpayers and businesses a break as state records over 300 COVID-19 cases and leaves many Canadians worried about their next paycheque. ​

“We’re going to be flowing income supports to millions of Canadians,” Trudeau said in an interview with 680 News radio.

Trudeau announced a significant stimulus package last week. On Tuesday, he said direct income support for people who do not qualify for unemployment benefits and money for businesses that keep people on the payroll even if they stay home are among the possible measures.

In the meantime, “everyone who can stay home should stay home,” he said, “to prevent our medical system from getting overloaded” during a crisis that could last months.

The death toll in Canada rose to five on Tuesday after Ontario, the hardest-hit province, reported its first death. There have been more than 440 infections across all 10 provinces.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford committed C$300 million to boost the province’s healthcare system, including buying more protective gear and ventilators.

Get the latest updates in tehnology, entertainment, sports, politics and top stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for android and ios