Covid-19 cases among US kids spiked 13% in Oct

Washington, Oct 21 : The number of confirmed coronavirus cases among children in the US increased by 13 per cent this month, according to a new report.

Released on Tuesday, the report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association said that between October 1-15, at least 84,319 children were infected with the virus across the country, reports CNN.

According to the report, the overall rate of infection is 986 cases per 100,000 children in the population.

As of October 15, children represented 1-3.6 per cent of total Covid-19 hospitalizations, as per the state.

Between 0.5-7.2 per cent of all child coronavirus cases resulted in hospitalization and no more than 0.24 per cent of total deaths, the report said.

Fourteen states reported no deaths among children.

“While children represented only 10.9 per cent of all cases in states reporting cases by age, over 741,000 children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic,” the report added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.