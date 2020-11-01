COVID-19 cases cross 18,000-mark in Noida

Noida: Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 173 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the district’s infection tally to 18,012, official data showed.

The number of active cases reached 1,261 from 1,225 on Saturday, according to the data released by the state health department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 137 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 16,683, sixth highest in the state, it showed.

The district’s death toll stood at 68 with a mortality rate of 0.37 per cent. The recovery rate of patients dropped to 92.62 per cent from 92.75 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the state came down to 23,323 from 23,768 on Saturday. It was 27,317 on last Sunday, the data showed.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,53,458 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,051 on Sunday.

So far, 4,83,832 people have tested positive for the infection in Uttar Pradesh, according to government officials.

Source: PTI