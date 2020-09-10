Covid-19 cases down in TN

Chennai, Sep 10 : The number of Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu has come down from the 49,000 range to 48,482 on Thursday, said the State Health Department.

In a statement issued here, the department said the number of cured and discharged people in Tamil Nadu is 6,185, higher than the 5,528 who had tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

The total number of persons who had tested positive for coronavirus till date in Tamil Nadu was 486,052 while the total number of cured patients stands at 429,416.

The state recorded the deaths of 64 patients taking the total tally till date to 8,154.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases factoring new infections, cured persons and the dead stands at 48,482.

State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection tally with 991 persons testing positive for the virus and its total tally stands at 145,606.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group of 0-12 went up to 21,399.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.