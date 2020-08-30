Covid-19 cases in Odisha cross 1 lakh-mark

Bhubaneswar, Aug 30 : The number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha crossed 1 lakh-mark as 3,014 more positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Sunday.

The total positive cases rose to 1,00,934.

The death toll due to Covid-19 increased to 482 as another 12 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

While Ganjam district recorded the highest of four deaths, one each died in Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts.

Out of the new cases, 1868 were detected in quarantine centres while 1,146 were local contact cases, said the department.

Khordha district has registered the highest number of 684 positive cases.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 29,685 while 70,714 persons have recovered so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.