COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia cross two lakh mark

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: July 04, 2020, 9:12 pm IST
Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Over two lakh people have reported positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Saudi Arabia.

The country’s Health Ministry on Friday reported that 4,193 COVID-19 patients have been detected in the last 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia announced suspension of Hajj a week ago due to the pandemic. 

While the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 201,801, 1802 of them have succumbed to the virus and 1,40,614 have recovered so far. 

Cases in UAE

672 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in UAE on Friday taking the tally to 50,141.

UAE Health Ministry informed that the infected individuals are from various nationalities. Their condition is said to be stable. 39,153 COVID patients have recovered so far.

