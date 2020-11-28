COVID-19 cases in US surpass 13 million

SameerUpdated: 28th November 2020 8:31 am IST
Washington: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 13 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The exact number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States stood at 13,047,202 as of 22:15 GMT on Friday. More than 264,000 people have died of the disease in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 61.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.44 million fatalities, JHU says.

Source: ANI

