COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 2,565; death toll reaches 101

Indore: The number of coronavirus cases in Indore rose to 2,565 as 95 more people tested positive for the infection in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, an official said on Monday.

Besides, a 71-year-old man died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Saturday, raising the number of fatalities to 101, Indore’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said.

Till Sunday, the district reported 2,470 COVID-19 cases, but after 95 more patients were found in the last 24 hours, the tally jumped to 2,565, he said.

So far, 1,174 patients have been discharged from hospitals here after recovery, another official said.

The coronavirus outbreak was reported in the district, which is the state’s industrial hub, on March 24 when four persons tested positive for the disease.

Curfew was clamped in the city limits the next day, while strict lockdown was enforced elsewhere in the district to contain the spread of the infection.

Source: PTI

