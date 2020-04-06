COVID-19 cases in JK rise to 109

Srinagar: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 109 including four cured and two deaths, an official release said on Monday.

According to a government’s media bulletin on the novel coronavirus, 35,243 persons, who came in contact with suspected/positive cases, have been put under surveillance and 10,556 are in-home quarantine including facilities being operated by the government.

India recorded the highest number of 704 positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now climbed to 4,281.

Total deaths stand at 111 including 28 new deaths. So far, 318 COVID-19 patients have been cured across the country.

Source: ANI

