COVID-19 cases in Nagpur city touch 100-mark

Nagpur: With two persons testing coronavirus positive in Nagpur on Friday, the tally of such patients in the city reached 100, officials said.

These two patients had already been quarantined, but their test reports came on Friday, the district information office said.

They are close contacts of the patients who had tested positive earlier, it said.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur city has risen to 100 from 98 on Thursday,” it added.

So far, 15 patients have been discharged.

An official said that 50 of the city’s total number of COVID-19 patients are the close contacts of the person, who had died due to the infection earlier this month.

The city has so far recorded only one death due to the infection.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.