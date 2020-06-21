COVID-19 cases in Odisha cross 5000-mark, death toll reaches 14

By Qayam Published: June 21, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The number of coronavirus cases in Odisha crossed 5000-mark and rose to 5,160 after 304 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, said the health department on Sunday.

Two more deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 14.

A 76-year-old man of Bargarh district passed away while undergoing treatment in a hospital. He was also suffering from diabetes, said the health department.

Besides, a 49-year-old male patient of Ganjam district passed away in hospital. He was also a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, the department said.

While 272 cases were reported from the quarantine centres, 32 cases were reported from several localities, the department said.

Among the fresh cases, 42 personnel are from NDRF and fire services, who had returned to the state from Amphan restoration work in West Bengal.

Odisha now has 1,607 active cases and 3,534 recoveries.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close