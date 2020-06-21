COVID-19 cases in Odisha cross 5000-mark, death toll reaches 14

Bhubaneswar: The number of coronavirus cases in Odisha crossed 5000-mark and rose to 5,160 after 304 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, said the health department on Sunday.

Two more deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 14.

A 76-year-old man of Bargarh district passed away while undergoing treatment in a hospital. He was also suffering from diabetes, said the health department.

Besides, a 49-year-old male patient of Ganjam district passed away in hospital. He was also a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, the department said.

While 272 cases were reported from the quarantine centres, 32 cases were reported from several localities, the department said.

Among the fresh cases, 42 personnel are from NDRF and fire services, who had returned to the state from Amphan restoration work in West Bengal.

Odisha now has 1,607 active cases and 3,534 recoveries.

