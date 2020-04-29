COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rise to 14,885

Islamabad: As many as 806 new coronavirus cases have been registered within the last 24 hours in Pakistan, which took the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 14,885 on Wednesday, health authorities said.

Pakistan’s ARY News reported after citing data from the National command and Operation Centre that 11,133 people are still undergoing treatment; 111 of them are said to be critical, while 3,425 others have recovered so far.

With 26 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of total COVID-19-related fatalities now stands at 327.

Punjab has registered 5,827 corona positive cases so far, Sindh 5,291 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2,160 cases, Balochistan 915 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 330 cases, Islamabad 297 cases, and Pakistan occupied Kashmir 65 cases.

The country has conducted 1,65,911 tests so far to detect the virus.

Source: ANI

