COVID-19 cases rise to 802 in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand rose to 802 on Sunday after 53 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

Dehradun district reported the maximum 25 cases followed by Haridwar (15), Pauri and Uttarkashi (6 each) and Rudraprayag (1), a state health department bulletin said.

Most of the new patients have a travel history to Mumbai and Delhi.

The bulletin said 102 patients have recovered, five are dead and three have migrated out of the state and there are 692 active cases.

Source: PTI

