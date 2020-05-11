COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia cross 40K mark: Here is city-wise list

Riyadh: Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia crossed 40, 000 mark on Monday. Currently, the number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom is 41, 014.

Makkah records highest number of cases

The highest number of cases was recorded in Makkah al Mukarramah followed by Jeddah.

It may be mentioned that as a precautionary measure, the Saudi Government has taken many steps to contain the spread of coronavirus. These steps include suspension of congregational prayers in mosques, curfew, suspension of entry of visitors to the Kingdom, etc.

Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia increasing

Despite taking enormous precautionary measures, the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom is increasing day-by-day.

City-wise coronavirus cases are as follows:

MAKKAH al MUKARRAMAH: 8,854 Jeddah: 6,908 AR RIYAD: 6,836 AL MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH: 6,281 Ad Dammam: 2,740 Al Hufuf: 1,813 Al Jubayl: 1,606 At Taʼif: 966 Al Khubar: 867 Baysh: 623 Al Qatif: 346 TABUK: 328 BURAYDAH: 247 Yanbuʻ: 192 Ad Dirʻiyyah: 156 AD͟h D͟hahran: 155 Safwá: 141 Hadda: 127 Al Qunfudhah: 107 ʻUnayzah: 103 Bishah: 100 Khamis Mushayt: 96 Az Zulfi: 92 Al Kharj: 84 JAZAN: 68 Ras Tannurah: 65 Al Majardah: 61 Sabya: 57 An Nuʻayriyyah: 50 Khulays: 49 ABHA: 49 HAʼIL: 48 AL BAHAH: 48 Judayyidat ʻarʻar: 40 Buqayq: 40 ʻARʻAR: 35 NAJRAN: 33 Al Qurayyat: 32 Hafar al Batin: 32 Rabigh: 25 Mahayil: 25 Wadi Al Fara: 25 Al Midhnab: 23 Qaryat Al ‘ulya: 22 Al Jafr: 22 Al Muzahimiyyah: 21 Al Mikhwah: 19 Al Khafji: 18 Sajir: 18 Al Majmaʻah: 17 Al Hada: 17 Al ‘aridah: 15 Al Bukayriyyah: 14 Umlujj: 13 Adam: 11 Abu ʻArish: 10 Thurayban: 10 Duba: 9 Rafha: 9 SIKAKA: 8 Sabt al ʻAlayah: 8 Samtah: 8 Al Hadban: 8 Duruma: 7 Sharurah: 7 Biljurashi: 7 Al ʻIs: 7 Salwá: 7 Ar Rass: 6 Al Mandaq: 6 Mihd adh Dhahab: 6 Al Wajh: 6 Wadi Ad Dawasir: 6 Al Qari’: 6 At Tuwal: 5 Al Muwayh: 5 Hawtat Bani Tamim: 5 Al Lith: 5 Ahad Rifaydah: 4 Al Badaʼiʻ: 4 Al Quwayʻiyyah: 4 Al Mud͟haylif: 4 Ad Dilam: 3 Mulayjah: 3 Qiya: 3 Al Hinakiyyah: 3 Tabarjal: 3 Laylá: 3 Maysan: 3 ʻUqlat as Suqur: 2 Ad Duwadimi: 2 Al Khurmah: 2 Turubah: 2 Dawmat al Jandal: 2 Sayhat: 2 Al Mubarraz: 2 Hadad Bani Malik: 1 Ad Daʼir: 1 Al ʻIdabi: 1 Hawtat Sudayr: 1 Al Maddah: 1 Ad Darb: 1 Sarat ʻAbidah: 1 Al Kamil: 1 Ash Shamli: 1 Al GhAzalah: 1 Riyad al Khabraʼ: 1 D͟halm: 1 Qilwah: 1 Thadiq: 1 Khaybar: 1 Tathlith: 1 Al ʻAqiq: 1 Al ʻUla: 1 Al Hadithah Border Station: 1 Al Qara: 1 Umm Ad Dawm: 1 Al Sehen: 1

