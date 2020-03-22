COVID-19 cases soar to 341 in India, says ICMR

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.

India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus – one each in Maharashtra and Bihar – taking the tally to six, as per state authorities.

Maharashtra, which has maximum cases in the country, witnessed the death of a 63-year-old COVID19 patient with a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. In Bihar, a 38-year-old, who passed away due to kidney failure, had been tested positive for the virus.

To check the spread of the coronavirus, the country is observing a ‘Janta Curfew’, from 7 am to 9 pm on Prime Minister Modi’s appeal. Modi had on Thursday urged citizens to remain at their homes as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana have ordered statewide lockdowns till March 31 to curb the spread of the virus which has infected over 2 lakh globally.

In India, 23 people who were tested positive have been discharged after treatment, as per Health Ministry figures.

Source: ANI

