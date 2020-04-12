COVID-19 cases tally increases to 417 in AP

Amaravati: The COVID-19 cases tally increased to 417 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Overnight, 12 new cases were added to the list.

The State Command Control Centre has not issued the daily bulltein, nor was the COVID-19 dashboard updated.

The Chief Minister’s Office, however, made a mention of the increase in the number of cases, quoting officials as telling him at a high-level review meeting.

So far, 11 corona patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state, while there are six deaths.

Thus the number of active cases has touched 400.

Of the total cases registered in Andhra Pradesh from March 12, 199 were of Tablighi Jamaat attendees and 161, of their kin and contacts.

Of the foreign returness, 13 contracted the disease and 12 of their contacts got afflicted through human to human transmission.

Source: PTI

