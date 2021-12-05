Covid-19 cases to increase from January 15: Telangana DPH

Hyderabad: As per Telangana health authorities, COVID-19 cases are likely to increase in Telangana from January 15 onwards which raises concerns about the start of the third wave of the pandemic.

Telangana Director of public health and family welfare (DPH) Srinivasa Rao in a press conference on Sunday, stated that the state has tripled its oxygen generating capacity and maintained 27 oxygen containers on reserve in anticipation of an increase in COVID-19 infections caused by the new variant, omicron.

Further, Rao stated by December 31, Telangana will attempt to achieve a 100% vaccination rate for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and achieve 70% for the second dose.

He further cautioned people to keep in mind the vulnerable populace of the society: children, the elderly and such and work towards taking care of communities.

Rao also said that it was important to take all precautions considering the second wave of the pandemic wherein people died of lack of oxygen.

“Unlike other states, Telangana did not suffer this plight. We were successful during the second wave with minimum loss of life,” he added. He further said that the same was to continue going forward as well.