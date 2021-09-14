COVID-19: Chances of third wave ‘very low’, says Dr Raman Gangakhedkar

New Delhi: Former chief of the Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) Scientist Dr.Raman Gangakhedkar said that the chances of a third wave of COVID-19 in the country are very low. He said even if it occurs its impact will be far less compared to the first and second waves.

Dr. Gangakhedkar advised that the children should not be sent to the schools as of now as some studies have indicated that long-term side effects of COVID-19 infection among the children. He was against the sudden reopening of the schools while suggesting they should open in a phase-wise manner. Though children build stronger natural immunity, still the parents and the guardians need to take precautionary measures in sending their children to schools, he added.

The former head of ICMR suggested that the district officials should decide on the opening of the schools based on the COVID-19 infections reported in the areas in the last two weeks. He said that the guidelines should be strictly implemented in the schools especially the sanitization of the classrooms, maintaining of social distancing, and wearing of face masks. The temperatures of the children should also be checked at the entrance of the school, he added.

Dr.Gangakhedkar said that though there is no scientific proof that the third COVID-19 wave will have an effect on the children, however precautionary steps. He advised that along with the students, the teachers’ health should also be given priority.