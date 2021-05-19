COVID-19: Chief Minister KCR to visit Gandhi Hospital

By SM Bilal|   Published: 19th May 2021 12:21 pm IST
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: After taking a decision to extend total lockdown till May 30, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has planned to visit the Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sources, KCR has decided to visit the Gandhi hospital which is the nodal and exclusive hospital for treating COVID-19 patients.

Chief Minister will personally inspect the hospital and take a stock of Oxygen and medicines available at the Gandhi. A team of medical experts and officials from the health department will accompany KCR.

Since Eatala Rajender was removed from the health minister’s post and the Chief Minister is holding the portfolio.

