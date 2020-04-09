COVID-19: Chief Sec, DGP visit cluster spots in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police have scaled security at 12 containment clusters which are identified in the twin cities. The aim of the police is to facilitate the Health and GHMC authorities to expedite disinfection work and sanitize the area.

In order to personally supervise the containment work, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Telangana M Mahender Reddy, GM Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and Collector Hyderabad Sweta Mohanty on Thursday visited the Mallepally area and inspected the disinfection work.

The officials have also inspected the security arrangements. Meanwhile, the police have completely sealed off Hyderabad Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat and Barricaded the area.

The authorities of state government have announced 15 areas which have been worse affected by coronavirus as containment clusters. These areas will be completely taken over by the authorities. No vehicles and outsiders would be allowed into these areas. Of the total areas, 12 areas are located in GHMC limits and the remaining three are located in Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts of the state.

The GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar visited the affected areas along with other officials of the city. The names of these areas are Ramgopalpet, Sheikpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur- Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yousufguda and Chandanagar. The three other areas that are located in Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts are Balapur, Chegur and Turkapally.

The GHMC and other authorities would hold the door to door survey of all the houses located in the containment clusters. If they come across with anybody suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, they will send all those to a nearby hospital and keep them in either isolation centres or quarantine Centers.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.