COVID-19: Children miss father’s last rites in Telangana

Warangal: The wife had to light the pyre of her husband as their children were held back in Australia due to coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, the daughter who resident just in the neighboring state, Bengaluru couldn’t attend due to the lock down.

Korem Prabhakar Reddy (48) was a farmer, and had died due to heart stroke, on Tuesday. Less than 10 people attended the funeral due to lockdown.

The wife had to light the pyre which was against the tradition. She said, “My son couldn’t come otherwise he would have done his part of responsibility.”

The only son SaiKrishna Reddy is pursuing MS in Australia and daughter Nithisa is working for a software company in Bengaluru.

“Both my son and daughter couldn’t attend their father’s last rites due to coronavirus.” Sarala lamented.

