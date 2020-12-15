‘Covid-19 circulated in Italy months before 1st case was reported’

Rome, Dec 15 : Researchers recently discovered that Covid-19 had started circulating in Italy as early as November 2019, about three months before the country’s first case was reported.

According to the study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, an oropharyngeal swab specimen collected in early December 2019 from a four-year-old boy who lived in the surrounding area of Milan tested positive for Covid-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

The boy, who had no reported travel history, had cough and rhinitis on November 21, 2019, and was taken to the emergency department with respiratory symptoms and vomiting.

On December 1, he had onset a measles-like rash, but the oropharyngeal swab specimen eventually tested negative for measles.

“Maculopapular lesions have been among the most prevalent cutaneous manifestations observed during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the study said.

These findings, in agreement with other evidence of early Covid-19 spread in Europe, advance the beginning of the outbreak to late autumn 2019, the study said.

Italy is one of the hardest-hit European countries.

It reported its first known Covid-19 case in late February 2020.

As of Tuesday, the country’s overall coronavirus caseload and death toll stood at 1,855,737 and 65,011, respectively.

