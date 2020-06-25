COVID-19 claims life of Mumbai dabbawala

By Qayam Updated: June 25, 2020, 3:28 pm IST
covid-19-coronavirus

Mumbai: Coronavirus has claimed the life of a 39-year-old ‘dabbawala’ (tiffin carrier) in Mumbai, the first from the fraternity to succumb to the infection, an officer-bearer said on Thursday.

Talking to PTI, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Subhash Talekar, said that he died due to the infection at Nair Hospital on Wednesday evening.

“He was a resident of Malad, where coronavirus positive cases have seen a sharp increase. He is survived by his wife and a five year-old son,” he said.

His wife has been quarantined now, Talekar said.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the business of the city’s dabbawalas has been severely impacted as they depend on lakhs of daily customers.

“Since the last four months, dabbawalas have been facing financial problems as they do not have enough money to survive. I urge the state government to do something for this community,” Talekar said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close