Covid-19 claims one more life, J&K toll 8

Srinagar: Another Covid-19 patient died here on Tuesday, taking the coronavirus toll to eight in Jammu and Kashmir.

Doctors at the Chest Diseases Hospital said a 70-year-old woman died from Covid-19 in the hospital. “She had diabetes, hypertension and other co-morbidities,” doctors said.

Of the eight Covid-19 deaths, one belonged to the Jammu division and seven to the Valley.

Meanwhile, 20 more tested coronavirus positive in the Union Territory of J&K, taking the number of patients to 561.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.