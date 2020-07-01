COVID-19: Clerics issue advisory appealing muslims to pray home

By Nihad Amani Updated: July 01, 2020, 4:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: In the wake of the unprecedented Coronavirus disease, which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe, including many in India, eminent Muslim religious organizations and renowned clerics have appealed to the Muslim community to stay indoors and offer Namaz at home. Maulana Jamal Ur Rahman of Deccan Madrasa Board; Khalid Saiful Rahmani, secretary All India Muslim Personal Law; Raheem Uddin Ansari of Jamia Islamia Darul Uloom and many more ulamas and Maulana’s from the state had requested Muslims to pray in their homes even the masjids are open. Despite, relaxed norms the cleric also urged Muslims to pray at home and seek Allah to make the nation free from the deadly coronavirus soon. Clerics had appealed to Muslims to abide by the guidelines issued by the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the clerics emphasized how staying home, keeping up with social distancing norms and wearing of masks is essential and had urged people to do so. Meanwhile, 3.86 lakh people in India were found infected with novel Coronavirus in the month of June alone, putting the country amongst the four worst-affected nations in the world.

