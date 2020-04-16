COVID-19: Complaints galore against Gandhi Hospital

Nihad Amani and Mohammad Hussain

Hyderabad: ‘Gandhi Hospital’ is the main centre for the treatment of novel coronavirus from the first day of lockdown. The hospital has taken up several changes and arrangements as required to handle the increasing number of victims.

But the issue is that the patients and their attendants are not happy with the hospital.

The patients allege that the hospital is not providing them with basic facilities and not giving them necessary information about their medical condition.

The conditions of the patients were also highlighted by a politician from the Old City. Amjad Ullah has alleged that the reports of some patients are missing.

“Monib Uddin Khan was admitted to Gandhi Hospital due to his travel history from Nizamuddin (Delhi) congregation on the 2nd of April. His blood samples were taken on April 2nd, 9th, and 12th and when he inquired about his medical reports and results they have said that they have been misplaced. If his reports are negative then he must be discharged from the hospital after his quarantine period,” said Khan.

Gandhi Hospital has more than 350 positive patients besides a large of number cases that are still under investigation.

Some patients who spoke with siasat.com on the condition of anonymity said that the management of the hospital was not cooperating. “The doctors do not take our complaints seriously,” they said.

“Many of us suffer from BP, kidney ailments and diabetics etc who need prescribed medicines on a daily basis. Those medicines are not being provided. They are also not allowing us to get our medicines from outside,” one of the patients said.

“I and my husband have been tested positive. On the other hand, all our six children have been tested negative. We are constantly requesting the doctors to leave our children out from here. But they do not respond. I am afraid that they might also get infected if they continue to stay here,” said the couple.

“Neither does the hospital have proper hygiene nor is the management helpful. All those who are suspected cases like me might easily get affected if we are held back more in such unhygienic conditions,” alleged yet another one.

When the media tried approaching for information the superintendent either does not answer the call or puts down after knowing that it is a reporter on the phone.

The sanitation conditions in the hospital are also bad. The suspected patients claim that their quarantine period is over and they are waiting for reports for days. If they have found that the reports are negative they are they holding us back? Aren’t they putting our lives at risk? some of the inpatients ask.

