COVID-19: Complaints of certification without vaccination

Hyderabad: The third wave of coronavirus may create doubts about the efficacy of the vaccination given to prevent COVID-19 pandemic. A large number of coronavirus victims may claim that they have taken the vaccine. The number of people who are obtaining vaccination certificates without inoculation is increasing.

If such persons are infected during the third wave of the pandemic, it will be claimed that these people have taken vaccination against the virus with certificates but still they got infected.

The health officials have acknowledged that people in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and other districts are obtaining vaccination certificates without inoculation.

The health department has informed the District officials to take cognizance of this matter. They were instructed to create awareness among the people about the vaccination.

It is said that if anyone with a vaccination certificate gets infected with coronavirus then the misgivings about the efficacy of vaccination will be increased in the minds of the people.

The vaccination certificate is being sold between Rs.700 to Rs.1000 in government and private vaccination centers.

Those obtaining such certificates include a large number of government employees who are mandated to take the vaccination.

Those obtaining the vaccination certificate are deluding themselves as in case of their suffering from coronavirus during the third wave they will not be given the medicines to cure the virus under the wrong impression that they were vaccinated and they are not in need of such medicines to activate their immune system.