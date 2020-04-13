COVID-19: Cong to convene opposition all-party meeting on 15 Apr

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that a meeting of all opposition parties would be convened on April 15 to discuss the Coronavirus situation in the State and review the measures taken by the government to handle the lockdown.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking to media persons after the meeting of “TPCC Task Force on COVID-19” at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. The meeting, presided by Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, discussed several issues pertaining to the relief works being carried out across the Telangana State by Congress activists to help the people affected due to lockdown. A video-conference was also held with the leaders from various districts.

• TPCC Task Force on COVID-19 meets at Gandhi Bhavan

• TPCC asks relief package for poor people not having White Ration Cards

• Uttam seeks details about Annapurna Centres distributing food to migrant workers

The TPCC Chief said that the Coronavirus situation has been turning worse with each passing day across the globe. He reminded that it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who alerted everyone on February 12 itself about the serious threat Coronavirus poses for our people and economy. He had also expressed apprehension that the government was not taking this threat seriously.

He said Rahul Gandhi’s fears came true as the government acted only after one-and-a-half month when it called for ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22. He said the situation would have been much better if the BJP Government at the Centre and TRS Government in Telangana would’ve acted on time.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that people affected due to lockdown were yet to get the promised relief from the government. He said there was huge delay and several discrepancies in distribution of 12 kg per person free rice among BPL families and none of them got promised Rs. 1500 financial assistance.

Likewise, the migrant workers too did not get the promised help of 10 kg rice and Rs. 500 cash although the Chief Minister gave tall statements while making the announcement.

He announced that he would be writing a detailed letter to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the present condition of people affected due to lockdown in the State.

The TPCC chief expressed deep regret over sanitation workers across the State not being paid salaries for the last two months. While demanding that the government immediately clear all their dues, he said that entire sanitation staff must be supplied masks, gloves, sanitizers and other safety equipment.

He also urged the government to pay 50% of salary as incentive to the sanitation, municipal and Gram Panchayat staff, Asha workers, medical staff, police personnel and all others who have been working as frontline warriors in the battle against Coronavirus.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the government should also provide rice and financial assistance to nearly 10 lakh people whose applications for White Ration Cards are pending with the Revenue Department. He said that the State Government was not providing the details of 200 Annapurna Centres where the authorities are claiming to be distributing food among migrant workers.

Further, he said that the Chief Minister should clarify on the status of promise made by the Centre of providing 15 kg rice per person for three months by the Centre.

The TPCC Chief reiterated the demand that the Centre’s promise of one free LPG cylinder for three months to the beneficiaries of Ujwala scheme be extended to the beneficiaries of Deepam Scheme as their number was higher in Telangana State.

He also questioned KCR on the immediate need for calling tenders worth Rs. 22,000 crore for Kaleshwaram project when the entire country is at war with Coronavirus.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also raised doubts over the claims being made by the Chief Minister on State’s economic condition. He said KCR had claimed several times that Telangana was richest State in the country with monthly revenues of nearly Rs. 8,000 -9,000 crore. In KCR’s claims were true, then how State Government is unable to pay salaries to its staff just after one week of lockdown? he asked.

He condemned TRS Government for slashing the salaries of employees by 50% and said even the pensioners’ payment was cut by half.

The Task Force meeting was attended by former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarasimha, AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar, AICC Spokesperson Dr. Dasoju Sravan and other senior leaders.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.