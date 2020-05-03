COVID-19: containment zones set up in Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: The authorities of state capital have set up 8 containment zones in Vanasthalipuram area following the 9 members of three families tested positive to deadly corona virus. The names of the containment zones are HUDA Sainagar, Sushma Sainagar, Kamalangar , Rythu Bazar- Saheb Nagar Road A, B type colonies, SKD Nagar phase-1 Colony and Sachivalayam Nagar.

The authorities have also kept 169 families from the area under home quarantine. The movement of traffic will be restricted from Monday morning in all the zones. They will also impose strict rules in and around the residents of the suspects. The LB Nagar MLA D. Sudheer Reddy said that they were completely shutting down the Rythu Bazar and fruit and other markets located in the containment zones. He urged the residents of the containment zones to extend their support to the authorities.

