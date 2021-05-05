COVID-19 control room at GHMC head office, 20 doctors appointed

Hyderabad: A COVID-19 control room has been set up at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with 20 doctors appointed to man it..

This control room could be dialled at 040-21111111. The officials of this control room shall give healthcare advice regarding Covid-19 and provide medical kits.

The doctors shall work in two shifts daily from 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm. The doctors shall give updates about the measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. They shall also give advice to the Covid-19 positive patients about treatment and other dos and don’ts to be followed by them.

Addressing the orientation program, Medical and Health Secretary, S A M Rizwi said the state government is taking measures on war footing to control the pandemic.

“Those with Covid like symptoms must call the Control Room for healthcare advice and medical kits. All calls on “104” are also being diverted to the Control Room.” Rizwi said.

Giving advice to Covid-19 patients, Medical Department’s Officer on Special Duty Ganga Dhar said, “If symptoms appear, the patients must avoid immediate testing and screening. Instead they must take medicines for five days.”