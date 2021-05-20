COVID-19: Cops don singers’ hat to create awareness

Hyderabad: As the second wave of COVID-19 infections continues to ravage the country, people are often seen flouting the protocols and guidelines issued in the public interest to curb the spread.

Cops across the country took it as their primary responsibility in this regard–be it in the form of enforcing several restrictions that are in place or taking up innovative methods to create awareness among the masses.

And in the pursuit, some turned singers too.

On Wednesday, Telangana police shared a video of a constable crooning to 1988-hit film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak song “Aye Mere Humsafar”, but in a remixed COVID-19 version, urging people to stay at home.

Gurmeet Singh of Kulsumpura police station took to the streets in the town, with a mic in hand, to urge people.

Police constable Mr. Gurmith Singh of #Kulsumpura police station creating awareness by singing song on precautions to be taken against #covid19 and requesting public to #StayHomeStaySafe. https://t.co/GtsLBk3erz — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 20, 2021

In a similar case, the video of a police officer from Madurai went viral on social media for singing a folk song to raise awareness about the ongoing hardships during the pandemic.

In the viral video a police officer, Mathichiyam Bala is seen holding a mic and singing at a traffic signal while requesting people to follow COVID-19 protocols.

A video of a police officer from Madurai singing a folk song to raise awareness about the ongoing pandemic has gone viral on social media. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/8i1gVtQp9U — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) May 19, 2021

The song also highlights how bodies are piling up at crematoriums and then he requests people with folded hands to not roam around unnecessarily, maintain hygiene and to chase the virus away.