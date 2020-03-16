COVID-19 created ‘one world’, feels Amitabh Bacchan

Mumbai: Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bacchan declares COVID-19 has brought philosophers, optimists, musicians, geniuses all on one platform successfully creating ‘one world’

The global pandemic did what no one could do he said. “Philosophers, purists, optimists, meditative geniuses, creators, musicians, educator of life lessons.. all spoke of ‘One World’ in multiple discourses over multiple years .. failed they did.. it took 19 , CoVid 19, to bring them together on one platform .. BRAVO !” wrote Big B in his blog.

He also urged people to take precautionary steps against getting infecting with the virus.

“Soap washed the hands.. soap washed the face.. swiped the keys clean.. advised the staff repeatedly to remain cleansed.. stopped the Western hand shake greeting.. kept a slight distance with all.. mobile included.. turn every page every platform and hear just one word.. CoroNa 19,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, all industries have been badly affected by the pandemic situation across the globe.