COVID-19 creates Catch-22 situation for brides and grooms

Hyderabad: The government’s decision to close down marriage halls and convention centres from April 1to an indefinite period against the backdrop of fast spreading coronavirus has created a huge dilemma for not only brides and grooms but also their families and friends.

According to the official instructions even during this two-week period up to April 1, no one is allowed to invite more than 200 persons to an event.

Reports say that several families who could put off the weddings have already started doing it indefinitely.

The Catch-22 situation is mostly for those who are orthodox in deciding matters related to weddings. They usually adhere to religious customs and traditions, having auspicious celebration dates (mahurat) picked out by the priests.

In the meantime, the police have given instructions to managements of marriage halls and hotels not to make new bookings after March 31until further notice.

The auspicious dates, particularly in the Hindu community, last till the end of June. Marriage halls and banquet halls have already been booked up to June and new bookings are already stopped.