COVID-19 crisis is an imminent opportunity for Multilateral Cooperation

Absar Alam and Sarfaraz Nasir

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in late November of 2019 expressed, “Rising nationalism among the member states of the United Nations has destabilized the proven records of the UN in saving human lives and suppression of wars since its establishment.”

The Secretary-General further voiced his concern to UN member states for their ideological leaning towards right-wing cultural nationalism. Such development can be seen in both– developed and developing countries. Developed nations, once looked at for the high ideals of liberalism and multilateral cooperation, are posing challenges to multilateralism. The Secretary General’s apprehension was a timely reminder to UN member states. However, many countries continued with their populist and right-wing totalitarian characteristics even at the time of the current COVID- 19 crisis.

Yuval Noah Hariri, in his article in Financial Times on March 19, wrote “In this time of crisis, we have two important choices. The first is totalitarian surveillance state and citizen empowerment, and the second is between nationalist isolation and global solidarity.” Regrettably, these nations are making the choices which are not conducive for global solidarity and multilateral cooperation; rather they are propagating totalitarian surveillance state, leading to a complete lack and absence of global partnership against COVID-19 outbreak worldwide.

AFP

Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. – America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Mumbai: Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Worli in Mumbai, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI09-04-2020_000127B)

Wuhan: A medical worker from China’s Jilin Province reacts as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Within hours of China lifting an 11-week lockdown on the central city of Wuhan early Wednesday, tens of thousands people had left the city by train and plane alone, according to local media reports. AP/PTI Photo

The teenager was buried without his family present. Image Courtey: PA

St.Petersburg: A policeman, foreground right, accompanies a group of migrant laborers, who came to renew work permits, to a migration center in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, April 2, 2020. President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of the month as part of a partial industrial shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. AP/PTI(AP02-04-2020_000279B)

Cape Town: Police remove foreign migrants from the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town, Sourth Africa, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The migrants, who had been sheltering there for months, refused to leave the church and had previously demanded that South Africa relocate them to other countries, including the United States and Canada, because they had been victims of xenophobic threats in South Africa last year. AP/PTI Photo(AP02-04-2020_000288B)

Two Israeli emergency workers — one Jewish, one Muslim — taking a prayer break during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo via Daniel Carmon / Twitter.

Kochi: Medical staff members wear masks and protective suits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward of District Hospital Aluva in Kochi (Photo: PTI)

The answer lies within the conceptual framework of the political establishment i.e. the ultra-nationalistic tilt of liberal democracy by its ruling parties in several democratic states. Moreover, there are contradictions inherited in the rhetoric of the current political leadership. For instance, political establishments focus on their domestic policies based on populist ideas which directly affect the vulnerable citizens. These compel them to focus on their own strategic and economic goals instead of setting up a global or regional forum. As a result, global leadership has almost failed in garnering any form of global cooperation module to fight against COVID-19 endangering the whole of humanity. Furthermore, their national pursuits are based on characteristics of totalitarian states; therefore, they focus on their economic well-being and in that satisfying the needs of certain affluence class.

Fukuyama, in his magnum opus End of History and the Last Man, argues that “the nation will continue to be a central pole of identification, even if more and more nations come to share common economic and political forms of organization.” The common economic interests among nations emerged with the process of globalisation, ultimately resulting in the inter-country mobility of goods, technology, financial and human capital. With the process of globalization, came the formation of numerous multilateral forums–global north and south countries. Above all, the global north was leading the world in financing and supporting fight in the eradication of extreme poverty, climate change and providing platforms for negotiation to circumvent conflicts.

In recent time, the world has witnessed the breakdown of such support from the global north, particularly from the United States of America (USA). Member States of the UN Security Council are promoting their respective strategies based on bilateralism and nationalistic identities. China’s Belt and Road Initiative is one example where pursuits of its national and strategic interests will weaken global cooperation. Similarly, because of aggressive nationalistic identity, the current leadership of the United Kingdom (UK) decided to quit the European Union (EU) putting pressure on Germany’s Chancellor to take standalone initiatives to save both regional and multilateral cooperation. The current US leadership also seems to be bereft of the idea of multilateral cooperation and ignored some of the initiatives which were aimed to favour multilateral cooperation. These initiatives are the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) among countries of Asia and the Pacific including Japan, China and Australia. But the US, one of the early advocates of such partnership, is happy in giving a blow to such initiatives. The most recent example of weakening the multilateral cooperation is by US President Donald Trump saying “there may be retaliation” if India does not agree to export hydroxychloroquine, a key anti-malaria drug believed to be effective in the treatment of coronavirus.

Countries of South Asian sub-region like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have their own contradictions in respective political rhetoric. These countries strictly adhere to the characteristics of an ultra-nationalism based on cultural characteristics of totalitarianism. Therefore, they are afraid of cooperating at any regional and global platforms. South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has significantly lost its credibility after decades of its momentous performance. The governments of these countries are busy in advocating their citizens to adopt totalitarian nationalism rather than providing concrete solutions to tackle the outbreak of COVID-19.

Recent trend exhibits a sharp emergence of differences within the group of the developed, developing, and underdeveloped countries. The dynamic of nationalistic and populist politics is the astute reasons why the countries are leading to non-cooperation at any regional/global platforms. Their respective national pursuits are against the very idea of cooperation. With such an outline of heavily right-wing ideas, countries have proved their inability to cooperate even on the issue of COVID-19 crisis. It is also important to note that China tried to advocate multilateralism by utilizing the opportunities provided by the fragmented global north. But its totalitarian characteristics made it fail in emerging as a global catalyst in stopping the outbreak of COVID-19 albeit, originated from mainland China. Global solidarity needs liberal democratic values. It is time to recognize that the threat of ultra-nationalism is not only to a vulnerable population of respective nations but also to the whole of humanity. Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) crisis brings an opportunity for us to think and change our domestic politics in such a way that the possibilities of global cooperation and solidarity may emerge.

Absar Alam is an Assistant Professor in L. N. Mithila University, Bihar, and Sarfaraz Nasir, a research scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi.

