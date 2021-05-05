COVID-19 cruelty: 8 bodies cremated in city on a single pyre

Hyderabad: With the spike in COVID-19 cases, the number of deaths are also going up by the day. The situation is so bad that about seven to eight bodies are being cremated collectively on a single pyre in Hyderabad. A video of the collective cremation has been doing rounds on social media.

It is to be noted that some crematoriums in the neighbouring state of Karnataka have also hung a “houseful” signboard outside. The death rate in Telangana too has increased in recent times. Thousands of new cases are being reported and the fatalities are more than 50 per day, according to data from the state government.

According to a reliable source, there are 100 to 130 deaths in Telangana state per day and the proof is hundreds of dead bodies coming to the crematorium grounds and graveyards for their last rites. The number of fatalities in the Greater Hyderabad area is increasing as more and more COVID-19 cases are being reported.

Owing to objections by locals, the last rites are being performed in the darkness of the night with help from the police. According to a GHMC official, 5 to 6 dead bodies are being cremated collectively. A video of the same has been doing rounds on social media showing 8 dead bodies being cremated on a single pyre at the Lower Tank Bund crematorium.

According to locals, dead bodies are being brought through ambulances after 10 p.m. They also say that in case of shortage of wood, petrol is sprinkled to cremate the dead bodies. A large number of dead bodies are also being cremated at other crematorium grounds at ESI, Bansilal Peth, Cowadiguda, Ambarpeth and Jalpally.