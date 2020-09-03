Covid-19 cured exceed new cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday

Chennai, Sep 3 : The number of persons cured of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, at 6,110, was higher than the 5,892 persons who tested positive for the disease over the past 24 hours, the state Health Department said.

In a statement issued here, the department said a total of 6,110 persons were cured of Covid-19 and were discharged from various hospitals, taking the tally to 386,173, while 5,892 persons tested positive over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 445,851.

The state recorded the death of 92 Covid-19 patients, taking its toll to 7,608.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 52,070.

State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 968 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally standing at 138,724.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 20,322.

