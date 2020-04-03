menu
3 Apr 2020, Fri
COVID-19: curfew-like 48-hour total shutdown in Bhubaneswar

April 03, 2020, 2:04 pm IST
Bhubaneswar: Intensifying its battle against COVID-19, the Odisha government announced a 48-hour total shutdown, akin to curfew, in the state capital Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak town from 8 pm on Friday, the state’s top official said.

All shops selling essential commodities will remain closed during the period, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.

Only select medicine stores will be open.

Of the five COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha so far, four are in Bhubaneswar and one in Bhadrak.

Source: PTI

