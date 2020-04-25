COVID-19 curve flattens in Telangana with 7 new cases on 25 Apr

Hyderabad: As per the expectations of Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, the corona virus curve is seems to be flattening across the state .The number of Covid-19 positive cases recorded on April 25 has restricted to single digit 7,

The positive cases reported on Saturday included six in the GHMC areas and one from Warangal Urban, as per the media bulletin released by the Director, Public Health and Familly Welfare. The State had reported 13 cases on Friday.

The total number of positive cases in Telangana has gone up to 990. A total of 658 active cases are undergoing treatment while 25 deaths were reported till date.

