COVID-19: Cyberabad police & SCSC launches Tele Medicine call centre

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police & Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) who are known for introducing many unique programs to help Citizens of Hyderabad, especially during the challenging times like these have launched yet another innovative and much needed Facility in the current times.

They have launched COVID-Telemedicine Consultation Call Centre Facility for Citizens of Hyderabad.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in the city today, Mr. VC Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad says the medical & healthcare system in Hyderabad & Telangana is highly stressed.

Cyberabad Police & SCSC felt there is need to bridge the gap and decided to launch this through its Healthcare Vertical led by Dr Rajeev Menon. With the launch of this new call centre, we will be able to address the immediate and basic needs of Covid related queries for Citizens thereby ironing out the majority of their concerns and panic.

Krishna Yedula, Secretary General, SCSC talking about this initiative said, “any Citizen who is symptomatic or asymptomatic but tested positive and requires FREE advice on mild Covid Symptoms, guidance on treatment & monitoring, precautions, vaccination and assessing need for hospital admission, may call our “CYB SCSC COVID Tele Medicine Consultation Call Centre : +918045811138” for help”.