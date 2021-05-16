COVID-19: Daily cases decline; shortage halts 2nd dose of Covaxin

Hyderabad: The second dose of Covaxin (developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech) vaccination drive for the persons above 45-years old was postponed due to inadequate stock and non-receipt of fresh stocks from the ministry of health and family welfare. The update was posted in a tweet by Telangana State Public Health Department director Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Sunday here.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao further said that details regarding resumption of vaccination drive will be made subsequently. If government statistics, the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis in Telangana is easing gradually with the state recording 3,816 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Sunday’s data. This was the lowest since April 15, when the state had reported 3,840 cases. The new cases were detected through 44,985 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

As of now, Telangana state is under a strict lockdown till May 22. All activities are permitted to function only between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., after which only medical shops are open. On Sunday, 5,892 people also recovered from COVID-19 and the state also reported 27 deaths in the span of 24 hours, according to the data from the health department. The death rate in Telangana has also dipped down to 0.55 per cent against the national percentage of 1.1 per cent.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases, including Sunday’s numbers, in Telangana has crossed 5.28 lakh. The The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region also witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 infections with the city recording 658 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest since April 16, when the capital had reported 598 cases. Hyderabad was the worst-hit city in Telangana with highest COVID-19 infections from past one month.

According to the government bulletin, Rangareddy had reported 326 cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri reported 293 cases. The total number of cumulative cases stood at 5,28,823 while with 5,892 being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,74,899. Cumulatively, over 1.40 crore samples have been tested so far. The samples tested per million population were over 3.77 lakh,the bulletin said.

According to the separate bulletin, so far in Telangana 43.75 lakh people have been vaccinated with first dose, out of the the total 45 plus population of 92.24 lakh. Second dose has been given to more than 11.3 lakh people.