COVID-19: Darbhanga saloon offers free service to clients who received vaccine

By IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 26th June 2021 11:27 am IST
saloon
Representational photo

Patna: A saloon owner in Bihar’s Darbhanga district is offering free haircut and shave to those who have received the Covid vaccine.

Shambhu Kumar Thakur, the owner of the saloon located at Baita Chowk in Darbhanga city, said that he is providing free service to promote the vaccination drive in the district.

Those seeking free service need to present their vaccination certificate or a selfie clicked while taking the vaccine shot.

MS Education Academy

“The state government is taking various steps to inform the people about the vaccination drive. Keeping this in view, we have also decided to educate the people in our own capacity,” Thakur said.

“We have provided free service to over 200 clients so far. We have also put up a board stating our offer outside the saloon,” he said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button