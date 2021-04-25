COVID-19 dead woman’s gold jewelry missing, relatives file police complaint

Hyderabad: The relatives of an old woman who died in a hospital in Gachibowli due to COVID-19 filed a police complaint about the missing of her gold jewelry.

According to the police, an old couple was admitted to the hospital on April 19. While the husband was discharged after his recovery his wife, 70 years, died on April 18. The hospital authorities informed her relatives about her death.

The next day, the dead woman’s relatives reached the hospital to collect her dead body. But they were shocked to find her 4 tolas gold jewery missing.

When the relatives asked the duty staff about the missing gold jewelry, they gave vague answers. The relatives lodged a complaint about the missing jewelry with the Gachibowli Police station.

According to the police, the hospital authorities have to ensure that the patient does not carry any valuables at the time of admission and they have to take an acknowledgement to this effect from the patient’s relatives.

The hospital authorities on their part insist that the dead woman’s relatives have given an acknowledgment note that there are no valuables in the possession of the patient.

“In this connection, we have booked a case and started our investigation to find out the truth,” a police official said.