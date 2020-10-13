Covid-19 death cases in Israel surpass 2,000

Jerusalem, Oct 13 : Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 41 new Covid-19 death cases on Monday, bringing the death toll to 2,021 since the pandemic outbreak in the state in late February.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Israel reached 294,031, with 3,538 new cases, the ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of patients in serious condition decreased from 824 to 822, out of 1,512 patients currently hospitalised.

The number of recoveries reached 238,681, with 10,023 new ones, while active cases decreased to 53,327.

Earlier on Monday, the Israel Institute of Technology said that it developed, in collaboration with German researchers, a fast and accurate sensing coronavirus test that avoids the common PCR test’s errors.

The new method can identify SARS-CoV-2 in a sample by counting and quantifying the virus’ RNA molecules with single-molecule precision.

