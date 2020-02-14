COVID-19: Death toll in China reaches 1380; affected 63851

A+ A-

Beijing: The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 1380, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 63,851, the country’s National Health Commission said today.

Of the 5,090 new cases reported through Thursday, Hubei province alone reported 4,823 cases which is believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak according to the Chinese Health Commission as reported by South China Morning Post.

This virus has claimed lives more than eight times the number that of SARS infection that resulted in around 800 deaths 17 years ago.

The new strain of coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world, including India.

Meanwhile, the US has expressed it was let down by China as it could not tackle the outbreak that is threatening the whole globe now.

The virus continues to pose a threat to individuals across the globe since no vaccination has been produced yet to save lives infected by the virus.

“We are a little disappointed that we haven’t been invited in and we’re a little disappointed in the lack of transparency coming from the Chinese,” Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters.