COVID-19 death toll rises to 18 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha increased to 18 with the death of a 68-year-old male of Ganjam district, informed the health department on Saturday.

The patient was also suffering from the comorbid conditions of hypertension and diabetes.

“Regret to inform the death of a 68-year-old COVID positive male of Ganjam district. He was also suffering from the comorbid conditions of hypertension and diabetes,” said the department.

As many as 170 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 6,350 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 143 cases have been reported from various quarantine centres while 27 are local contact cases.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 1,903 while 4,432 patients have recovered so far.

Source: PTI