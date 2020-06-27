COVID-19 death toll rises to 18 in Odisha

By Qayam Published: June 27, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha increased to 18 with the death of a 68-year-old male of Ganjam district, informed the health department on Saturday.

The patient was also suffering from the comorbid conditions of hypertension and diabetes.

“Regret to inform the death of a 68-year-old COVID positive male of Ganjam district. He was also suffering from the comorbid conditions of hypertension and diabetes,” said the department.

As many as 170 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 6,350 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 143 cases have been reported from various quarantine centres while 27 are local contact cases.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 1,903 while 4,432 patients have recovered so far.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close